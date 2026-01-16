Monks (LON:MNKS) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,560 and last traded at GBX 1,554, with a volume of 3146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,552.
Trending Headlines about Monks
Here are the key news stories impacting Monks this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Monks Investment Trust announced repurchases that added 25,000 ordinary shares to treasury, a direct capital-allocation action that reduces float and can support the stock. Monks Investment Trust Buys Back 25,000 Shares for Treasury Holding
- Positive Sentiment: A prior announcement confirms the trust has been actively adding to its treasury stock via buybacks, reinforcing a pattern of share-buying that typically signals management confidence and can be supportive for the share price. Monks Investment Trust Adds to Treasury Stock with New Share Buyback
- Neutral Sentiment: Extensive media coverage is focused on an unrelated group of Buddhist monks conducting a viral 2,300-mile “Walk for Peace,” generating large crowds and social-media attention that may create name-recognition noise but does not affect trust holdings or NAV. Buddhist monks on walk for peace journey from Texas to Washington, D.C.
- Neutral Sentiment: Local and national outlets report big turnouts in the Carolinas and viral social following for the walk; this publicity may boost short-term retail interest in “Monks” search queries but is unlikely to influence the investment trust’s fundamentals. Buddhist monks on a 2,300 mile walk for peace to arrive in Charlotte this week
- Neutral Sentiment: Human-interest stories about “Aloka,” the peace dog who accompanied the monks and underwent surgery, are drawing additional coverage but have no corporate relevance to Monks Investment Trust. Aloka, the ‘Peace Dog’, reunited with monks in Charlotte after injury
Monks Stock Down 0.0%
The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,474.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,435.82. The firm has a market cap of £2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.71.
About Monks
The Trust aims for long-term capital growth which takes priority over income. This is pursued through applying a patient approach to investment, principally from a differentiated, actively managed global equity portfolio containing a diversified range of growth stocks – companies with above average earnings growth – which we expect to hold for around five years on average. Investments are made on an unconstrained basis. The portfolio, which includes stocks with a range of different growth profiles, will typically contain 100+ stocks from around the world and Monks should not be viewed as a proxy for any index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Monks
- Buy Alert: $8 AI Stock
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Trump just signed it
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Virtually Unknown AI Company Solving Trillion-Dollar Problem
Receive News & Ratings for Monks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.