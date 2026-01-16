Monks (LON:MNKS) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,560 and last traded at GBX 1,554, with a volume of 3146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,552.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,474.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,435.82. The firm has a market cap of £2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.71.

About Monks

Monks ( LON:MNKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Monks had a net margin of 96.67% and a return on equity of 24.08%.

The Trust aims for long-term capital growth which takes priority over income. This is pursued through applying a patient approach to investment, principally from a differentiated, actively managed global equity portfolio containing a diversified range of growth stocks – companies with above average earnings growth – which we expect to hold for around five years on average. Investments are made on an unconstrained basis. The portfolio, which includes stocks with a range of different growth profiles, will typically contain 100+ stocks from around the world and Monks should not be viewed as a proxy for any index.

