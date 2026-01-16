Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 68,730 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the December 15th total of 117,022 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,189 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,189 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANEB opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -0.81. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.42.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Analysts predict that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:ANEB) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of intranasal therapies for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate, ANEB-001, is an intranasal formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate designed to provide rapid relief from migraine attacks while reducing common gastrointestinal side effects associated with oral treatments.

The company is advancing ANEB-001 through pivotal trials in the United States and plans to submit a new drug application to the U.S.

