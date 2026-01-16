Short Interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ADXN) Declines By 37.4%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,009 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the December 15th total of 9,599 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,678 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,678 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

ADXN stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.49. Addex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Addex Therapeutics SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery and development of small-molecule allosteric modulators for central nervous system disorders. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with a U.S. research presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on targeting metabotropic glutamate (mGlu) receptors and GABAB receptors to address unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry.

The company’s lead candidate, dipraglurant (ADX48621), is an mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator in clinical development for levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease.

