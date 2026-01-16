Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,460 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Airship AI Trading Up 23.8%

Airship AI stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Airship AI has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations.

