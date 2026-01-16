Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,460 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Airship AI Trading Up 23.8%
Airship AI stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Airship AI has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.
About Airship AI
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Airship AI
- Buy Alert: $8 AI Stock
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Trump just signed it
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Virtually Unknown AI Company Solving Trillion-Dollar Problem
Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.