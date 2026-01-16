Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Bought by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $67,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $275.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.32. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $277.01. The stock has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

