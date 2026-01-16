Country Trust Bank Has $34.46 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $34,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $265.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $267.05. The company has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.