ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Up 90.9% in December

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 52,181 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 27,329 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,594 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Price Performance

Shares of ADMT opened at $0.10 on Friday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. In addition, the company provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products.

