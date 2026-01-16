ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Up 90.9% in December

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 52,181 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 27,329 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,594 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,594 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Price Performance
Shares of ADMT opened at $0.10 on Friday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.
About ADM Tronics Unlimited
