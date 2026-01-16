Bit Origin Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 20th (NASDAQ:BTOG)

Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, January 20th. The 1-60 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, January 19th.

Bit Origin Trading Down 41.2%

Shares of BTOG opened at $0.12 on Friday. Bit Origin has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BTOG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bit Origin in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bit Origin to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bit Origin has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

