Analysts Set DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Price Target at $12.33

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.3333.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, major shareholder Jan Stahlberg acquired 73,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $626,458.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 8,825,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,636,608.94. This trade represents a 0.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 1,061,277 shares of company stock valued at $7,632,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $687,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $344,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,157,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

DMAC stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $444.76 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.15. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: DMAC) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for acute and chronic central nervous system conditions. The company’s lead product candidate, DM199, is a recombinant form of human tissue kallikrein-1 designed to promote neuroprotection and tissue repair through modulation of the kallikrein?kinin system. DiaMedica’s research and development efforts are centered on translating the regenerative potential of DM199 into effective treatments for disorders with high unmet medical need.

DM199 is being evaluated in acute ischemic stroke, where preclinical studies have demonstrated potential benefits in blood flow restoration, inflammation reduction and neuronal survival.

