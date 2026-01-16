Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, UBS Group downgraded Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Prada S.p.A. is an Italian luxury fashion house renowned for its high-end leather goods, ready-to-wear collections and accessories. Founded in 1913 by Mario Prada in Milan, the company has built a reputation for craftsmanship and understated elegance. Its product portfolio spans handbags, small leather goods, footwear, eyewear and fragrances, all designed to reflect a blend of traditional techniques and contemporary sensibilities.
The company distributes its products through a network of directly operated boutiques, franchise stores and e-commerce platforms.
