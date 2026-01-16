Atlassian’s (TEAM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEAM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.46.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEAM

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $128.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.75. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $127.71 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.91, a P/E/G ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total transaction of $1,024,503.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 398,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,274,202.80. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total value of $1,024,503.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 398,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,274,202.80. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 566,379 shares of company stock worth $88,893,661 in the last ninety days. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 39.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 32.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Atlassian

Here are the key news stories impacting Atlassian this week:

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.