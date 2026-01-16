Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 680,088 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the December 15th total of 363,636 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,126 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

Alstom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. Alstom has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALSMY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Alstom

Alstom is a global leader in the transportation sector, specializing in the design, manufacture and delivery of rail infrastructure, rolling stock and signaling systems. The company’s portfolio includes high-speed trains, regional and commuter trains, metros, trams and e-buses, as well as digital mobility solutions for railway networks. In addition to new equipment, Alstom offers a comprehensive suite of services ranging from maintenance and modernization to spare parts management and on-site support.

Founded in France with roots tracing back to the early 20th century, Alstom has evolved through a series of mergers and acquisitions to become one of the world’s largest rail transport equipment suppliers.

