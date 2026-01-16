Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $320.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.62.

NASDAQ MU opened at $336.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.13. The company has a market capitalization of $378.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.50. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 11,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.22 per share, with a total value of $3,911,752.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,737,370.20. This trade represents a 81.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 318,800 shares of company stock valued at $72,333,387 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 79.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

