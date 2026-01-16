Oric Pharmaceuticals’ (ORIC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oric Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.36. Oric Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Oric Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oric Pharmaceuticals

In other Oric Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $97,123.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,148 shares in the company, valued at $617,420.88. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 33,374 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $302,368.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 581,711 shares in the company, valued at $5,270,301.66. This represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,814 shares of company stock valued at $496,615. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oric Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oric Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 1,331.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 509,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 473,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. The firm is dedicated to discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics designed to overcome resistance mechanisms in solid tumor oncology. Its research efforts focus on identifying novel targets and advancing precision medicines that can restore or enhance patient response when standard therapies fail.

The company’s pipeline features lead candidates such as ORIC-101, a selective, orally available antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor currently being evaluated in Phase 1/2 trials for patients with solid tumors who have acquired resistance to chemotherapy and hormonal agents.

Further Reading

