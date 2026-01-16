Short Interest in Polen Capital International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PCIG) Increases By 73.8%

Polen Capital International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PCIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 525 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the December 15th total of 302 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,387 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,387 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Polen Capital International Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of PCIG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702. Polen Capital International Growth ETF has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36.

Get Polen Capital International Growth ETF alerts:

Polen Capital International Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 14.0%.

Polen Capital International Growth ETF Company Profile

The Polen Capital International Growth (PCIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap growth companies issued by countries outside the US. The fund targets firms deemed to have a sustainable competitive advantage. PCIG was launched on Mar 1, 2024 and is issued by Polen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polen Capital International Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polen Capital International Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.