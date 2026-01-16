AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOX) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,546,822 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the December 15th total of 2,090,744 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,985,208 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 31.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 31.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,985,208 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOX. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Group One Trading LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Get AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of MSOX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 608,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,765. AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $13.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94.

About AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF

The Advisorshares Msos 2x Daily ETF (MSOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the daily total return of the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) through swap agreements. MSOX was launched on Aug 23, 2022 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.