Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Acquires Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ITT stock on December 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ITT alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.86. 769,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.64 and a 1-year high of $197.07.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $999.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.69 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.67%.ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Institutional Trading of ITT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 219.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other ITT news, CFO Emmanuel Caprais sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $1,018,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,822,020.90. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $43,573.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,750.96. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.