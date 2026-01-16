Rep. Julia Letlow Sells Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares

Representative Julia Letlow (R-Louisiana) recently sold shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). In a filing disclosed on January 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill stock on November 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.

Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) on 12/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Icon Energy (NASDAQ:ICON) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 12/8/2025.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.26. 13,326,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,135,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 13.04%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 39.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

About Representative Letlow

Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.