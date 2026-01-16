Head-To-Head Review: Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) vs. RXO (NYSE:RXO)

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) and RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Schneider National and RXO”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider National $5.29 billion 0.99 $117.00 million $0.64 46.55 RXO $4.55 billion 0.56 -$290.00 million ($0.43) -36.20

Risk & Volatility

Schneider National has higher revenue and earnings than RXO. RXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schneider National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Schneider National has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RXO has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Schneider National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of Schneider National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of RXO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Schneider National and RXO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider National 1 8 8 1 2.50 RXO 4 12 4 0 2.00

Schneider National currently has a consensus target price of $28.80, indicating a potential downside of 3.33%. RXO has a consensus target price of $16.14, indicating a potential upside of 3.71%. Given RXO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RXO is more favorable than Schneider National.

Profitability

This table compares Schneider National and RXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider National 2.03% 4.04% 2.44% RXO -1.25% 0.88% 0.43%

Summary

Schneider National beats RXO on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations. The Intermodal segment provides door-to-door container on flat car services through a combination of rail and dray transportation using company-owned containers, chassis, and trucks. The Logistics segment offers asset-light freight brokerage, supply chain, warehousing, and import/export services to manage and move its customers' freight. The company leases equipment, such as trucks to owner-operators; and provides insurance for the company drivers and owner-operators. Schneider National, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

