DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in DoorDash stock on December 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.11. 3,949,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,481. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.48 and its 200 day moving average is $240.64. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $155.40 and a one year high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a PE ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Key Stories Impacting DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on DoorDash from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $7,037,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 874,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,044,674.10. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.39, for a total transaction of $7,331,700.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 618,293 shares of company stock valued at $130,311,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 251.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

