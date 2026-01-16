Sen. Markwayne Mullin Sells Off Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). In a filing disclosed on January 13th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Iron Mountain stock on December 18th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) on 12/17/2025.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.59. 1,696,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,830. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average is $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.71 and a beta of 1.13. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $112.18.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 112.70% and a net margin of 2.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.040-5.130 EPS. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 652.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,231.10. The trade was a 9.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.17, for a total transaction of $3,200,547.94. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 202,038 shares of company stock valued at $18,424,270 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 41.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 9,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

