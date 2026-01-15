Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,628,621 shares, a growth of 129.3% from the December 15th total of 1,582,430 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,818,220 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 20.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 20.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,818,220 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Stock Performance

JDST traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 45,676,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,560,266. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $27.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,321,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 93.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 48,270 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000.

About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (JDST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JDST was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

