Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Short Interest Up 160.7% in December

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,376,661 shares, an increase of 160.7% from the December 15th total of 2,062,180 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,433,790 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,991,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,522,105. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $25.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

