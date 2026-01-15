John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 35,420 shares, an increase of 142.8% from the December 15th total of 14,591 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,930 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,930 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $23.06. 34,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,804. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.98 million, a PE ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.40. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $23.56.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Preferred Income ETF

The John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (JHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by primarily investing in preferred securities in the US market. JHPI was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

