Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading 12.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.10 and last traded at $77.8370. Approximately 314,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 900,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPCR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.69 and a beta of -2.05.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 37.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $6,856,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,440,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small?molecule therapies that target G protein?coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

