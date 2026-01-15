YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,287 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the December 15th total of 34,156 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,561 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 79,561 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSMY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.73. 113,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,493. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $20.56.

YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4,311.0%.

The YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF (TSMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock (TSM) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. TSMY was launched on Aug 20, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

