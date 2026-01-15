Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The company traded as low as $1.2806 and last traded at $1.2950, with a volume of 2379951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 55,840 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Sabre by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 227,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Sabre by 265.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 286,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 208,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter worth $80,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $501.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $715.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is a leading travel technology company that provides software, data, mobile and distribution solutions to the global travel industry. Through its Sabre travel marketplace, the company operates one of the world’s principal global distribution systems (GDS), connecting travel buyers and suppliers across airlines, hotels, car rental companies and other travel providers. Sabre’s suite of products includes reservation and ticketing systems for travel agencies, comprehensive airline operations and passenger services solutions, as well as hospitality property management and central reservation systems for hotels.

Established in 1960 as a joint venture between American Airlines and IBM, Sabre introduced one of the first computerized airline reservation systems, pioneering the automation of ticketing and inventory control.

