Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 14,522 shares.The stock last traded at $3.31 and had previously closed at $3.39.

SCRYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research raised Scor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Scor had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scor SE will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, trading over-the-counter as SCRYY, is a leading global reinsurer headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1970, the company specializes in providing property & casualty and life & health reinsurance solutions to insurance companies worldwide. By pooling and diversifying risk, SCOR enables its clients to underwrite larger exposures, stabilize loss experience and safeguard their balance sheets against extreme events.

The company’s main business activities encompass risk underwriting, claims management and portfolio solutions designed to address evolving market needs.

