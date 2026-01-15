Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $302.97, but opened at $290.93. Installed Building Products shares last traded at $307.2750, with a volume of 53,644 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Installed Building Products from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.36.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.49. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 62.74% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm had revenue of $778.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total value of $1,258,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,538.37. This represents a 13.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $536,828.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,308.44. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 16,800.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SRH Advisors LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc (NYSE: IBP) is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

