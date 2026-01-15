COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,206 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 6,088 shares.The stock last traded at $8.85 and had previously closed at $8.9350.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CICOY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76.

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) is the international trading name of a major Chinese state-owned integrated shipping and logistics company. The firm provides ocean transport and related maritime services across a broad range of cargo types, and it operates as part of China’s strategic shipping sector. The company’s activities cover container liner shipping, dry bulk and tanker services, terminal operations, and integrated logistics solutions that support global trade flows.

Core services include scheduled container shipping on major east–west and regional trade lanes, bulk carrier and tanker operations for commodity transport, and ownership or management of port terminals and stevedoring facilities.

