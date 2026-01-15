T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,350 shares, a growth of 135.6% from the December 15th total of 2,271 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,857 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,857 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TGRW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.50. 366,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,029. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $907.73 million, a PE ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88.

Get T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.