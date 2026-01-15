Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI) Short Interest Down 52.7% in December

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,304 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the December 15th total of 6,992 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,682 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,682 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF Trading Down 0.3%

USAI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,690. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.77. Pacer American Energy Independence ETF has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Pacer American Energy Independence ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAI. SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer American Energy Independence ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 95,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer American Energy Independence ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF Company Profile

The Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (USAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the American Energy Independence index. The fund tracks an index of US and Canadian MLPs involved in midstream energy infrastructure. USAI was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

