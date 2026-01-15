Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.23, but opened at $26.51. Via Transportation shares last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 167,624 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIA shares. Oppenheimer set a $59.00 target price on Via Transportation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Via Transportation in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Via Transportation to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Via Transportation in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Via Transportation in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Get Via Transportation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Via Transportation

Via Transportation Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.18.

Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $109.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.42 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Via Transportation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Via Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,787,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Via Transportation in the third quarter worth $9,616,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Via Transportation during the third quarter worth $14,394,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Via Transportation during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Via Transportation in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Via Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology. Buses still follow fixed routes and schedules planned years, if not decades ago, regardless of actual demand for their service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Via Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.