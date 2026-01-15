DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $107.01 and last traded at $107.70, with a volume of 174566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DaVita from $149.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

Get DaVita alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DaVita

DaVita Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.09.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 13,370.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 48.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.