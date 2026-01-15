S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Short Interest Up 111.3% in December

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 72,856 shares, an increase of 111.3% from the December 15th total of 34,488 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,544 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 44,544 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.05% of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

XYLG stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $27.80. 17,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,203. S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $29.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.78.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $2.1406 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 92.4%.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. XYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

