Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.42 and last traded at $60.3450, with a volume of 6079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.30.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSTL. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,551,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter.

About Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow. DSTL was launched on Oct 24, 2018 and is managed by Distillate.

