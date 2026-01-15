Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.6255, but opened at $11.73. Grupo Mexico shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 9,736 shares trading hands.

GMBXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Grupo Mexico to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Mexico from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grupo Mexico from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Mexico in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Mexico presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88.

Grupo México is a diversified Mexican industrial conglomerate with principal operations in mining, transportation and infrastructure. The company’s core business is the extraction and processing of base and precious metals, while complementary divisions provide freight rail and logistics services across Mexico. Grupo México operates as a vertically integrated enterprise that combines mineral production with the transport and logistics capabilities needed to move bulk commodities to market.

In mining, Grupo México is best known as the parent of Southern Copper Corporation and as one of the world’s larger copper producers.

