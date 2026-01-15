Hypatia Women CEO ETF (NYSEARCA:WCEO) Short Interest Update

Hypatia Women CEO ETF (NYSEARCA:WCEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,985 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the December 15th total of 842 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hypatia Women CEO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:WCEO traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.13. Hypatia Women CEO ETF has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $34.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27.

Hypatia Women CEO ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This represents a yield of 64.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

About Hypatia Women CEO ETF

The Hypatia Women CEO ETF (WCEO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hypatia Women CEO index. The fund seeks capital appreciation through an actively managed stock portfolio of US companies that are led by a female Chief Executive Officer. WCEO was launched on Jan 9, 2023 and is managed by Hypatia Capital.

