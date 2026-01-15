BMO Capital Markets Raises T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $110.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $107.54.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of TROW stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.32. 1,236,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,713. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.21. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $118.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.52.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 28.89%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $434,349.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 47,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,519.92. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,416,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,549,213,000 after buying an additional 130,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,510,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,400,241,000 after acquiring an additional 211,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,846,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $757,200,000 after acquiring an additional 140,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,014,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $578,059,000 after acquiring an additional 197,024 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,444,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $332,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key T. Rowe Price Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting T. Rowe Price Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore raised its price target to $116 (from $115), maintaining an in-line rating — incremental upside and a vote of confidence from a sell-side source. Evercore PT Raise

Evercore raised its price target to $116 (from $115), maintaining an in-line rating — incremental upside and a vote of confidence from a sell-side source. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital raised its target to $110 (from $108) and kept a market-perform rating — a modest positive that signals stability around current levels. BMO PT Raise

BMO Capital raised its target to $110 (from $108) and kept a market-perform rating — a modest positive that signals stability around current levels. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights TROW’s strong earnings?surprise history and says the stock has factors that make another beat likely — positive for near-term sentiment ahead of the next report. Zacks Earnings Beat Preview

Zacks highlights TROW’s strong earnings?surprise history and says the stock has factors that make another beat likely — positive for near-term sentiment ahead of the next report. Positive Sentiment: Company reported preliminary month?end assets under management for December 2025 — AUM prints and flows are a primary revenue driver for asset managers and any upside/steady flows support revenues and fees. AUM Preliminary Report

Company reported preliminary month?end assets under management for December 2025 — AUM prints and flows are a primary revenue driver for asset managers and any upside/steady flows support revenues and fees. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen trimmed its target to $109 (from $112) and kept a hold — slight change but still essentially neutral relative to current trading. TD Cowen Note

TD Cowen trimmed its target to $109 (from $112) and kept a hold — slight change but still essentially neutral relative to current trading. Neutral Sentiment: General positive coverage pieces (Zacks, MSN/Yahoo) frame TROW as a solid growth/attractively priced asset-manager after recent headwinds — useful context but less immediate market-moving than analyst ratings or AUM/earnings data. MSN Article

General positive coverage pieces (Zacks, MSN/Yahoo) frame TROW as a solid growth/attractively priced asset-manager after recent headwinds — useful context but less immediate market-moving than analyst ratings or AUM/earnings data. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs cut its target to $95 and maintained a sell rating — one of the more bearish publicly noted takes and the largest downside call relative to current levels. Goldman Sachs Cut

Goldman Sachs cut its target to $95 and maintained a sell rating — one of the more bearish publicly noted takes and the largest downside call relative to current levels. Negative Sentiment: Barclays trimmed its target to $101 and kept an underweight rating — another cautious take that adds selling pressure. Barclays Note

Barclays trimmed its target to $101 and kept an underweight rating — another cautious take that adds selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America nudged its target to $86 (from $85), keeping implied downside versus current price — a reminder some shops see larger valuation risk. BofA PT Change

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm’s product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.