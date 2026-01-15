Luk Fook Holdings (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Short Interest Down 48.9% in December

Luk Fook Holdings (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,272 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the December 15th total of 2,487 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 738 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 738 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LKFLF remained flat at $3.18 during trading on Thursday. Luk Fook has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05.

Luk Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS: LKFLF) is a Hong Kong–based retailer and manufacturer specializing in fine jewelry and related accessories. Established in 1991, the company designs, produces and distributes a broad range of jewelry products, including gold, platinum, diamond and gem-set pieces. Its vertically integrated operations encompass goldsmithing, jewelry design, casting, polishing and quality control, supporting both proprietary brands and private-label offerings.

The company’s product portfolio features traditional and contemporary collections, ranging from wedding bands, engagement rings and necklaces to jadeite bangles, gemstone pendants and pearl earrings.

