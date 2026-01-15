HW Electro Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ-New Filing) Plans $16.80 million IPO for January 23rd (HWEP)

HW Electro Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ-New Filing) (HWEP) plans to raise $16.80 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, January 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 4,200,000 shares at a price of $4.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, HW Electro Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ-New Filing) generated $1.83 million in revenue and had a net loss of $6 million. The company has a market cap of $168.90 million.

American Trust Investment Services and WestPark Capital served as the underwriters for the IPO.

HW Electro Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ-New Filing) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are the first company in Japan to obtain a license plate number for imported electric light commercial vehicles. We are the second company and also one of the three companies that sell electric light commercial vehicles in Japan as of the date of this prospectus. (Incorporated in Japan)Â The electric light commercial vehicles we sell belong to the category of â€?light commercial vehicles,â€? which are commercial carrier vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of no more than 3,500 kilograms. We commenced selling and delivering two models of electric light commercial vehicles, ELEMO and ELEMO-K, in Japan in AprilÂ 2022 and JulyÂ 2022, respectively, and have been working with Cenntro, our cooperating manufacturer, to produce them under our brand, â€?ELEMO,â€? in its factory in Hangzhou, China. ELEMO is the first electric vehicle we sell and (it)Â is the second electric light commercial vehicle that has ever been sold in Japan since the commencement of sales of MINICAB-MiEVÂ in DecemberÂ 2011, which was the first electric light commercial vehicle produced by Mitsubishi Motors Corporation. Since June 2023, we have commenced the sales of a new model called â€?ELEMO-L,â€? a van-typeÂ electric vehicle that could be used for commercial and recreational camping purposes, which we expect may enable us to increase consumer market penetration. Under our Exclusive Basic Transaction Agreement dated MarchÂ 31, 2021 with Cenntro (the â€?Exclusive Basic Transaction Agreementâ€?), Cenntro manufactures ELEMO, ELEMO-K, ELEMO-L, and other electric vehicles under the specifications designated by us in their manufacturing factories in China and delivers the electric vehicles to the ports in China designated in the individual agreement for a particular order. We arrange for the shipment from these ports to the Port of Yokohama or other designated ports in Japan. Upon arrival, we transport the vehicles to our research laboratory located in Chiba, Japan, for inspection, and then send them to our business partnersâ€™ facilities, Anest Iwataâ€™s factory in Fukushima, Japan, and TONOXâ€™s factories in Kanagawa, Japan. The specialists of Anest Iwata, a Tokyo Stock Exchange-listedÂ company that specializes in industrial machinery, supplies, and components, and TONOX, a Japanese commercial vehicle manufacturer, modify the vehicles to comply with the regulations and standards for the Japanese market, install the accessories, and undertake the inspection in accordance with our instructions. After the inspection and modifications, we deliver the electric vehicles to the governmental vehicle inspection office, the National Agency for Automotive and Land Transportation Technology, for individual imported vehicle inspection, and the local land transportation office for registration. Upon completion of the individual imported vehicle inspection and registration, we conduct the final inspection in our research laboratory located in Chiba, Japan, and deliver the electric light commercial vehicles to the customers. Since the inception of our operation, we have been leveraging the customizability and adjustability of our electric light commercial vehicles to attract corporations in different industries and local governments that have varying needs from their departments in Japan. During the fiscal years ended SeptemberÂ 30, 2023 and 2022, we sold and delivered 52 and 16 electric light commercial vehicles to 14 and 11 customers, respectively. Note: Net loss and revenue figures are in U.S. dollars (converted from Japanese yen) for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2024. (Note – New IPO Plans: HW Electro Co., Ltd. filed an F-1 dated May 8, 2025 – the same date that it withdrew its previous IPO plans in a letter to the SEC. In the new IPO document – the F-1 dated May 8, 2025 – HW Electro Co., Ltd. disclosed that it is offering 4.15 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) at an assumed IPO price of $4.00 to raise $16.6 million. American Trust Investment Services and WestPark Capital are the joint book-runners.) (Background on Previous IPO plans: Registration Withdrawn on May 8, 2025 – A.C. Sunshine and Univest Securities were the joint book-runners.Â Note: HW Electro Co., Ltd. filed an F-1MEF to increase its IPO’s size at pricing by 200,000 shares, according to a filing dated Jan. 24, 2025.Â Note: HW Electro Co., Ltd. filed an F-1/A to increase its IPO’s size to 4.0 million ADS – up from 3.75 million ADS – and increase the assumed IPO price to $4.00 – up from $3.00 – to raise $16.0 million – up from $11.25 million initially – according to an F-1/A filing dated Dec. 23, 2024. In that same filing, AC Sunshine Securities was added as the lead left joint book-runner to work with Univest Securities as the other joint book-runner, and the IPO’s proposed venue was changed to the NASDAQ from the NYSE – American Exchange, with the proposed symbol changed to “HWEP” from “HWEC”.Â Note: HW Electro Co., Ltd. filed its new F-1 (prospectus) on April 26, 2024, disclosing plans for its IPO and its listing of American Depositary Shares (ADS) on the NYSE – American Exchange: 3.75 million ADS at an assumed IPO price of $3.00 per ADS. Each ADS represents one ordinary share. Background: HW Electro Co., Ltd. withdrew its previous IPO plans that called for a listing on the NASDAQ with a different proposed symbol.) “.

HW Electro Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ-New Filing) was founded in 2019 and has 14 employees. The company is located at 301, Aomi 2-chome 7-4 the SOHO, Koto-ku, Tokyo 135-0064 Japan and can be reached via phone at (+81) 3-6457-1469 or on the web at https://hwelectro.co.jp/.

