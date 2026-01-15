Rep. Julia Letlow Buys Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Stock

Representative Julia Letlow (R-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). In a filing disclosed on January 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Waters stock on December 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.

Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) on 12/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Icon Energy (NASDAQ:ICON) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) on 12/8/2025.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $394.34. 392,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,479. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Waters Corporation has a one year low of $275.05 and a one year high of $423.56.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $799.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.05 million. Waters had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.89%.Waters’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Waters has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.150 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 115.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Waters by 65.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAT. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Redburn Partners set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of Waters to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

About Representative Letlow

Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

About Waters

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

