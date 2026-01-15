Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $208.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
MPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.79.
Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.
Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 103.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10,250.0% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marathon Petroleum News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:
- Positive Sentiment: MoneyMorning argues MPC could be a major beneficiary in Venezuela, highlighting potential upside from international opportunities — a bullish narrative that could support longer-term investor interest. Why Marathon Petroleum Will Be the Biggest Winner in Venezuela
- Positive Sentiment: Broker coverage aggregated by AmericanBankingNews shows an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” indicating overall analyst support that may underpin buying interest despite near-term pressure. Marathon Petroleum Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages
- Positive Sentiment: BMO cut its price target to $200 from $208 but kept an “Outperform” rating — the new PT still implies meaningful upside from current levels, which can be viewed as supportive. BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on Marathon Petroleum
- Neutral Sentiment: Forbes published a comparative piece on how Marathon stacks up vs. peers — useful context for investors assessing competitive strengths but not an immediate price catalyst. How Is Marathon Petroleum Stacked Against Competition?
- Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo/coverage piece asks whether MPC remains attractive after a multi?year run — it frames the long-term case but doesn’t change near?term analyst views. Is Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Still Attractive After 5-Year 4.5x Share Price Surge?
- Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup trimmed its price target modestly to $182 from $185 and kept a “Neutral” rating — a small downtick that likely contributes limited incremental pressure. Citigroup Lowers Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan made the largest downward adjustment, cutting its PT to $179 from $211 and keeping a “Neutral” rating — that sizable cut narrows upside and is a key near?term negative influence on the share price. JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.
Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.
