Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $208.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.79.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $3.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.20. 2,003,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $202.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.49 and a 200-day moving average of $180.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 103.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10,250.0% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

