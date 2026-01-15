Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $77.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Compass Point downgraded Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stephens cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.32.

FISV stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $66.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,636,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979,786. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average is $110.62. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $59.56 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%.The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,111.73. The trade was a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,945.48. This represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,971. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 118,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

