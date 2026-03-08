Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) & CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Head to Head Survey

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) and Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

CreditRiskMonitor.com has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuniu has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CreditRiskMonitor.com and Tuniu”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CreditRiskMonitor.com $19.81 million 1.25 $1.67 million $0.13 17.69 Tuniu $523.18 million 0.17 $10.57 million $0.05 15.20

Tuniu has higher revenue and earnings than CreditRiskMonitor.com. Tuniu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CreditRiskMonitor.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CreditRiskMonitor.com and Tuniu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CreditRiskMonitor.com 7.47% 13.03% 5.92% Tuniu 5.40% 4.43% 2.40%

Dividends

CreditRiskMonitor.com pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Tuniu pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. CreditRiskMonitor.com pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tuniu pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CreditRiskMonitor.com and Tuniu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CreditRiskMonitor.com 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tuniu 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

CreditRiskMonitor.com beats Tuniu on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring. It also offers add-on subscription services, including Credit Limit Service product, available on the CreditRiskMonitor platform product, helps subscribers manage credit line limits for their customers, in light of changes in the customers' financial strength; Financial Statement Processing, and Confidential Financial Statement Tool products, provides subscribers a flexible option to help ease their process in the data entry and standardization of private company financial statements, as well as provides private company FRISK scores; and Confidential Financial Statement Portal, allows subscribers to invite their private company counterparties to enter or upload confidential financial statements to standardize and score to provide private company FRISK scores. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Valley Cottage, New York. CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Flum Partners.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers. It also provides car rental and insurance services, as well as advertising services to tourism boards and bureaus. The company offers its products and services through various online and offline channels, including tuniu.com website; mobile platform; a call center in Nanjing; and other offline retail stores in China. Tuniu Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

