Critical Contrast: Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) versus Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT)

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) and Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Freight Technologies has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avis Budget Group has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Freight Technologies and Avis Budget Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freight Technologies -40.28% -73.48% -31.24% Avis Budget Group -7.63% N/A -1.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

6.2% of Freight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Avis Budget Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of Avis Budget Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Freight Technologies and Avis Budget Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freight Technologies $13.73 million 0.05 -$5.60 million ($17.45) -0.06 Avis Budget Group $11.41 billion 0.30 -$889.00 million ($25.39) -3.84

Freight Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avis Budget Group. Avis Budget Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freight Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Freight Technologies and Avis Budget Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freight Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Avis Budget Group 4 4 1 0 1.67

Avis Budget Group has a consensus price target of $124.71, suggesting a potential upside of 27.90%. Given Avis Budget Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avis Budget Group is more favorable than Freight Technologies.

Summary

Avis Budget Group beats Freight Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc. engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The International segment is involved in the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

