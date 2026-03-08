Comparing Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI) & TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI)

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) and Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TSS and Kaiser Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSS 0 2 1 0 2.33 Kaiser Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

TSS presently has a consensus price target of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 95.92%. Given TSS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TSS is more favorable than Kaiser Group.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

TSS has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaiser Group has a beta of -29.28, indicating that its share price is 3,028% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TSS and Kaiser Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS 2.08% 21.81% 3.79% Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TSS and Kaiser Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $148.00 million 1.77 $5.98 million $0.20 45.30 Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TSS has higher revenue and earnings than Kaiser Group.

Summary

TSS beats Kaiser Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc., formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc., is based in Columbia, United States.

About Kaiser Group

Kaiser Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kaiser Aircraft Industries, Inc., provides aircraft maintenance and modification services for government, military, and commercial customers. It also manufactures and assemblies parts and kits. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

