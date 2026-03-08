Comparing Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) and BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU)

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) and Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

BitFuFu has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daiwa Securities Group has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BitFuFu and Daiwa Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BitFuFu 13.57% 16.60% 7.05% Daiwa Securities Group 10.93% 7.01% 0.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

37.3% of BitFuFu shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BitFuFu and Daiwa Securities Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BitFuFu 1 2 3 0 2.33 Daiwa Securities Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

BitFuFu currently has a consensus price target of $6.13, indicating a potential upside of 126.85%. Given BitFuFu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BitFuFu is more favorable than Daiwa Securities Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BitFuFu and Daiwa Securities Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BitFuFu $463.33 million 0.97 $53.96 million $0.39 6.92 Daiwa Securities Group $9.01 billion 1.48 $1.02 billion $0.74 12.71

Daiwa Securities Group has higher revenue and earnings than BitFuFu. BitFuFu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daiwa Securities Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BitFuFu beats Daiwa Securities Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc. for individual investors and unlisted companies. The Wholesale segment offers sales and trading services of equities and bonds, as well as of foreign exchange and derivative products primarily for institutional investors and corporations; and investment banking services, such as underwriting of securities, M&A advisory, etc. The Asset Management segment structures and manages investment trusts primarily for individual investors and financial institutions; provides investment advisory services; and manages assets. The Investment segment invests in monetary claims, loans, private equities, and real estate properties, as well as energy, infrastructure, and resource sectors. The company also offers research and consulting, and information services, as well as engages in the office work activities. In addition, it is involved in the securities-related, investment advisory and agency, and investment management businesses, as well as lending and borrowing of real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. in 1999. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

