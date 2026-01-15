RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AMAX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AMAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 41,472 shares, an increase of 112.2% from the December 15th total of 19,546 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF Stock Performance

RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF stock remained flat at $8.14 during trading hours on Thursday. 45,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 million, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.47. RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06.

Get RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (AMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a global portfolio of equities and fixed income securities aiming for total return. The fund uses a market trend model to initiate periods of hedging. AMAX was launched on Oct 2, 2009 and is managed by Adaptive.

Receive News & Ratings for RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.