RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AMAX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AMAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 41,472 shares, an increase of 112.2% from the December 15th total of 19,546 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF Stock Performance
RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF stock remained flat at $8.14 during trading hours on Thursday. 45,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 million, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.47. RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06.
RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.