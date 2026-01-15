Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ferrari stock on December 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.3%

Ferrari stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $354.49. 506,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,284. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.82. Ferrari N.V. has a 52 week low of $350.66 and a 52 week high of $519.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 44.20%. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ferrari to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $481.67 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ferrari from $579.00 to $529.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 41.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ferrari by 7.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 2.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 4.5% during the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

